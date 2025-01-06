The commercial Dungeness crab season finally kicked off this past weekend, after a now familiar two-month delay, and San Franciscans turned out in force on Sunday to buy some of the first catch from the boats.

You can now buy crab fresh from the boat from a new floating dock behind Scoma's restaurant on Pier 47, and retail sales direct from the fishermen began on Sunday morning, January 5. This season opening came after several delays, now commonplace from recent years, due to environmental regulations to protect migrating humpback whales — which have a habit of getting entangled in the ropes from crab fishing gear that's put out while they're still making their winter migration south to Mexico.

There was a long line for crab sales Sunday morning, first because only one fishing boat was selling — a couple of others arrived by afternoon, each with thousands of pounds to sell for $10 per pound.

As they did last year, the crab fishermen will be out every Saturday and Sunday, and sometimes on Friday and the occasional Thursday. You can keep track by checking the off-the-boat sales Facebook group, where fishing boats will often announce when they are planning to be out selling. There is an Instagram account as well.

The new floating dock, added this year, can accommodate up to six boats at a time, and is ADA-accessible via Al Scoma Way. And if you're heading to buy crab, the Port of San Francisco recommends bringing your own hard-sided container, like a cooler or bucket.

The red line shows the location of the new crab dock.

Outgoing SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who has represented the district that includes Fisherman's Wharf for two decades, put out a statement over the weekend saying, "Kicking off the new year with fresh crab from the Wharf isn’t just a personal tradition, it’s a beloved San Francisco tradition. Our local crabbers and fishers have had a rough couple of years. If you’re as excited as I am to get down to the boats and get fresh crab, make sure and thank these hard-working men and women who make these annual traditions possible."

Some crabbers, like Captain Pat Lazarri and his boat the Edward Letter, pulled in as much as 8,000 pounds overnight in the wee hours of Sunday, bringing it to holding tanks at Pier 45 where some will be sold off to restaurants and processors.

"It's just good to get on the water. The delay is something we are kind of used to by now," Lazzari tells ABC 7.

Berkeley resident Carole Norris was among those buying crab for a Sunday meal, and she tells the Chronicle, "It feels really good to support the local fishermen."

The commercial crab season goes through June, but can end as early as April.

Photo via Amanda Bowman-Carr/Facebook