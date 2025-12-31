- A person of interest in Monday's shooting of an IHOP employee in Richmond showed up at the San Pablo Police Department and allegedly shot himself. The person of interest is "known" to police and was a coworker of the deceased, and is now in critical condition following the Tuesday night incident. [KTVU]
- A 31-year-old man was left in critical condition Tuesday night after a confrontation with another man in East Oakland. The shooting happened around 7:25 pm on the 900 block of 87th Avenue. [Bay Area News Group]
- UCSF Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi is recommending that everyone get their flu shot, because flu cases are starting to spike everywhere. Ghandi notes that the vaccine is geared toward the correct strain of the virus and should be very effective. [KPIX]
- A 28-year-old man, Jorge Preciado, has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment following a Christmas Day crash on I-5 in Lebec, near Pyramid Lake, that killed two children. [Bay Area News Group]
- Mount Baldy in Southern California has been closed to hikers after three of them died in recent days, and two others had to be rescued amid harsh weather conditions. [Bay Area News Group]
- Bad Bunny was reprimanded after posting a photo of himself on social media touching a historic relic at Mexico City's National Institute of Anthropology and History. [NY Post]
- A new search effort launched today on the floor of the Indian Ocean looking for evidence of the wreckage of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which vanished almost 12 years ago with 239 people on board. [Associated Press]
