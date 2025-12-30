Local:
- New SFPD Chief Derrick Lew has a new second-in-command, as Nicole Jones was named SFPD Assistant Police Chief on Tuesday. Jones is an 18-year veteran of the force, previously served as Deputy Chief of the Administration Bureau, and oversaw SFPD planning of the APEC conference and this year’s NBA All-Star Game. [SFPD]
- After the state of California declared they were revoking 17,000 immigrants’ commercial driver’s licenses effective January 5, they’re delaying that revocation for another two months. The law was meant to comply with a Trump administration directive that licenses had to be revoked if the driver’s legal status had ever expired, but a group of truckers managed to delay this with a class-action lawsuit. [Chronicle]
- A woman has been charged with not only hitting a family’s vehicle in a Palo Alto road rage incident, but attacking the whole family with pepper spray afterward too. Palo Alto police arrested 26-year-old Mahima Yaqoob of Lakeport for the pepper spraying and a host of other charges too, and it seems she was also driving on a suspended license. [KPIX]
National:
- Trump’s “Border czar” Tom Homan not only faced bribery charges (for taking cash from undercover agents!), but it turns out Trump had all of Homan’s background checks canceled so he could get confirmed more easily. [MS Now]
- A shocking story from the NFL, as the feel-good comeback New England Patriots’ star receiver Stefon Diggs was arrested for strangling and assaulting his private chef. [NBC News]
- Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr, best known for playing corrupt politician Clay Davis on HBO’s The Wire, has died from an undisclosed illness. He was 71. [CNN]
Video:
- It’s getting to be “firefall” season at Yosemite National Park when that one firefall really shows off, but this week, the waterfall briefly went into a stunning and unforgettable rainbow mode.
High winds at the perfect time of day created a rare Rainbow Waterfall in Yosemite National Park pic.twitter.com/LKbNwxOrcF— James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) December 28, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist