We're now getting some details about a Monday homicide in Richmond in which a man was killed in the restaurant kitchen where he worked.

The shooting happened just after 1:40 pm Monday, according to the Richmond Police Department, and officers were called to the scene at the IHOP restaurant at 3401 Klose Way in the Hilltop area of Richmond. There they found a Hispanic male victim in his 30s, as Richmondside reports, suffering from a gunshot wound on the floor of the restaurant's kitchen.

The victim's head injury was believed, initially, to be the result of an accident, but it was later determined that he had a gunshot wound, Richmondside reports.

The Richmond PD said that investigators were on the scene interviewing witnesses, and no arrests have yet been made. The victim has not been publicly identified.

SFGate got a statement from IHOP corporate, from company spokesperson Doug Shaw, who said, "Following a tragic incident at our Richmond, CA, location that resulted in the passing of a team member, we are currently focused on caring for our restaurant team and supporting the family."

Anyone with information is encouraged to called the Richmond PD at 510-233-1214.

This killing marks Richmond's 6th homicide of the year to date.

In recent years, violent crime in Richmond has been declining considerably, particularly compared to decades earlier when the city of 115,000 had one the highest per-capita murder rates in the nation. The city saw 11 homicides in 2024, and a record low of 8 homicides in 2023 — with 2025 on track to set another record low.

Homicides peaked in Richmond in the 1990s, with gang violence rampant, and in 1991 the city recorded a peak of 61 homicides.

As KTVU earlier reported, city leaders tout the success of the city's Office of Neighborhood Safety, created in 2007, as well as greater police engagemet in the community. But at least one community activist told the station that the drop in homicides was more likely attributable to the fact that "the gangsters, the criminals moved out because of the crime," which brought too much law enforcement attention to the place, and that many of the worst offenders had simply killed each other.

Still, not far away in the city of Oakland, a similar drop in homicides has been seen in the last two years, following a pandemic spike, and similarly lower numbers of homicides were recorded there between 2016 and 2019.