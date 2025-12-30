A new tower in the middle of the city that will change the San Francisco skyline once more gained its approvals Tuesday after being stalled for years.

More than 1,000 new housing units are now officially in the pipeline for SF in the next half decade, as a stalled and several-times-redesigned residential project at 10 South Van Ness has now been approved.

Earlier this month, we reported on the 67-story tower, which developer Crescent Heights first proposed for the site of a former Honda dealership at Market and South Van Ness back in 2017. After a pandemic and the passage of Senate Bill 423, the project grew from 767 units to 1,019 units, and the newest version, dubbed 10 SVN, got its approvals before the Christmas holiday, as the Chronicle reports.

The building will include 363 rental units, 89 of which will be designated affordable, and the tower will contain 656 condos on the upper levels.

"San Francisco has long been the heart of innovation, and 10 SVN stands at the heart of the city — a gateway location where panoramic views of the city’s natural beauty meet best-in-class technology and wellness-driven amenities designed for modern living," says Crescent Heights managing director Adam Tartakovsky, in a statement to the Chronicle.

Rendering via Arcadis

Rendering of 10 SVN via KPF

10 SVN would become the third-tallest building in the city at 820 feet tall, after Salesforce Tower and the Transamerica Pyramid, but it may not hold that title for long. As we learned in July, developer Hines has plans for a slender 1,225-foot tower at 77 Beale Street which, if approved and constructed, would become the tallest building on the West Coast, let alone San Francisco.

The resurrected plans for the Oceanwide Center site at First and Mission streets could also be very tall, though specific plans have not yet come to light. The project was originally entitled for a 910-foot tower.

Construction on 10 SVN should begin in 2027, and construction could be happening on three different corners at that same intersection in the next several years. Catty-corner at Van Ness and Market there is the 47-story Hayes Point, which may restart construction sometime soon after halting in 2023. And across the street, another tower in planning stages for a decade dubbed One Oak saw some movement in the last 18 months

