- What was one of the only major construction project still ongoing in San Francisco, the mixed-use tower dubbed Hayes Point at Van Ness and Market, has suspended construction until "markets normalize." The developer, Australia-based Lendlease, says it is also seeking a capital partner and/or some early tenancy commitments for the building, which was to have 333 for-sale condos on top of 290,000 square feet of office space, as well as arts and retail spaces. [Chronicle]
- A 17-year-old boy who was shot in Oakland last week while attending a memorial for another friend who died has now died from his injuries. [East Bay Times]
- Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has filed a legal claim against Mayor Sheng Thao claiming she retaliated against him for criticizing a federal monitor who continues to oversee the police department. [Oaklandside]
- The children who died in a Danville murder-suicide last week have been identified as Evelyn Isailovic, 13, and her sister Amelia Isailovic, 11. [KRON4]
- Excelsior district barber Anthony Cordero is giving free haircuts for kids headed back to school. [KPIX]
- The Biden Administration is urging the Supreme Court to take up cases challenging two laws, in Texas and Florida, that seek to prevent social media platforms like Facebook from censoring conservative speech through content moderation. [New York Times]
- A Montana judge has ruled in favor of a group of young people who sued the state over its constitutionally-dictated commitment to preserving a healthy environment, marking a significant moment in environmental law. [New York Times]
Rendering via Lendlease