The attempted bust of a stolen vehicle ring went sideways in San Ramon Sunday night, as the suspects allegedly started ramming into police cars and left one officer with minor injuries, and two of the four suspects got away.

The San Ramon Police Department set a trap Sunday night to catch some perpetrators of a car theft operation. The department had identified a possible stolen car ring, so they staked out to wait for the perpetrators at a spot on Ivy Hill Road where they thought those same perps had previously abandoned a stolen car. They waited, and sure enough, their four suspects came rolling up in a Black Volkswagen Jetta at about 11 pm that evening.

But the bust got a little banged up. As KTVU explains, the suspects reportedly started ramming their car into the police cruisers, smashing up “multiple” police vehicles, in the words of that station. The San Ramon Police Department says the Volkswagen’s driver "fled at a high rate of speed," but not before plowing into "multiple San Ramon Police Department Investigations vehicles and causing minor injury to one officer."

All four suspects then allegedly hopped out of the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex.

KTVU spoke with one of resident of that apartment complex, who said he saw the suspects who "got out of the car and ran through the apartment buildings, cops chasing 'em." That eyewitness also notes that suspects additionally hit a fire hydrant during their car-mashing escapades, which was "blasting" geysers of water.

Police did manage to catch two of the four suspects. 24-year-old Anthony Parsons of Oakley and 20-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of Antioch were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, car theft, and possession of burglary tools. Both are in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Yet the other two suspects remain at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Ramon Police Department Investigations Unit at (925) 973-2779.

Related: Video: Stolen Pickup Drives Wrong Way on I-880, Rams BART Police Van and Other Vehicles in San Leandro [SFist]

Image: San Ramon Police Department via Facebook