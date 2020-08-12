A nightclub called YOLO, from a pair of San Jose club owners, is applying for a permit from the SF Entertainment Commission to open in the former Slim's space — you know, whenever such things get to safely reopen.

Owners Michael Hu and Peter Lin appeared before the Entertainment Commission last week seeking the new license, and part of their assurances, which will be depressing to live music fans, is that they won't be featuring live performers, only DJs primarily. As KQED reports, Hu and Lin own Pure Nightclub in San Jose — a place that features bottle service and an all-female waitstaff wearing uniforms that consist of garters and lingerie.

The pair is promising "mostly EDM, Top 40 DJs," who will likely play both YOLO and Pure in succession in a given weekend, and they promise "the music output from a DJ performance will be much less than a live band."

As KQED notes, Pure "has also held afterparties 'hosted' by well-known rappers and R&B stars" including DaBaby, YG, Blueface and Nipsey Hussle — and these performers likely did a number or two at their appearances.

YOLO is seeking to retain Slim's after-hours permit, which allowed it to remain open (without selling alcohol) until 4 a.m., and the owners — perhaps disingenuously — said they wouldn't exercise this right often.

Slim's, as many SFist readers know, was a well loved venue in SoMa for three decades before shuttering for good at the start of the pandemic. (Longtime owner Boz Skaggs said only, "Slim’s did what it was here to do." Over the years the club hosted the likes of Sheryl Crow, Beck, Melissa Etheridge, Bruno Mars and No Doubt, and intimate shows by Pearl Jam, Radiohead, David Bowie, and Prince. It is missed and will continue to be, as live music venues of this size (600-person capacity) continue to seem like an endangered species.

Commissioners say the main complaints by neighbors in the area come from patrons congregating on sidewalks and making noise late at night, not typically from noise inside — which Slim's addressed with heavy-duty sound-proofing.

But Hu and Lin got their conditional permit approvals, and it looks like YOLO is go, at some point, probably next year.

Photo: Shu Hua H./Yelp