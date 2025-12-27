Residents said more than 100 people attended an early morning sideshow in SF’s Outer Sunset Saturday. SFPD was flooded with reports of gunshots, fireworks, and a U-Haul full of furniture being set ablaze from inside with Roman candles.

As KRON4 reports, the incident occurred between 3:45 and 4:45 am Saturday near Kirkham and La Playa streets, as seen in the below footage captured by a resident.

A witness told KPIX the suspect reached into his waistband prior to the fire and began shooting a gun into the air. Spectators were also seen jumping on the windshield of a nearby work van. The remains of the burnt U-Haul van can be seen in the below KPIX segment.

The man who rented the U-Haul van, Todd Brown, told KPIX he was woken up by the sound of revving motors. He then saw spectators vandalize the U-Haul and open the door. "They were actually setting off Roman candles inside the car," Brown said.

Once the U-Haul was set ablaze, residents began calling the San Francisco Police Department, which reportedly took 20–25 minutes to respond. The Chronicle reports that SFPD began receiving calls around 4:24 am. A resident said SFPD told him they only had two squad cars available and had to wait for back-up, as reported by KPIX.

The resident who captured video footage said he couldn’t get through to a 911 operator.

“During this time, there were no police officers present,” the man said. “I attempted to call 911, but was unable to get through for several minutes. The lack of emergency response was alarming given the size and intensity of the crowd.”

The San Francisco Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. Arson is suspected, according to SFFD Lieutenant Mariano Elias, per KRON4.

Per KPIX, District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong met with residents Saturday afternoon where they discussed environmental strategies to prevent sideshow activity such as roundabouts or speed bumps, as well as increased staffing at the district’s police department.

Police arrested a suspect and impounded his car, and they’re in the process of tracking down other participants’ cars, per KPIX. SFPD’s Stunt Driving Response Unit is investigating the incident, per the Chronicle.

As the Chronicle reports, new legislation was recently introduced by Supervisor Danny Sauter and co-sponsored by Wong proposing that the maximum penalty be raised from $500 to $1,000 for misdemeanor sideshow offenses.

“These incidents are extremely dangerous and have no place in our neighborhoods,” Wong said, per the Chronicle. “When a vehicle is set on fire in the middle of a community, it puts nearby residents, passing drivers, and our first responders at serious risk.”

As SFist reported previously, sideshows made their debut in the Sunset back in May.

