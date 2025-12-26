Following Islamic tradition, the family of Muhammad Alghazali, the one-and-a-half-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a driver in SF’s Hayes Valley on the morning of December 14, is raising funds for a variety of charities in his name.

As the Chronicle reports, the little boy who was recently killed outside his home at Hayes and Webster streets in San Francisco, has been identified as Muhammad Alghazali. As SFist earlier reported, the toddler was fatally struck by a car driven by someone he knew, as he had run toward it when it was pulling out of a nearby driveway.

A friend of the Alghazali family recently wrote a post in a local parents’ Facebook group sharing the family’s goal of building Muhammad’s legacy by spreading good deeds, including constructing water wells and washrooms in third world countries, per the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page.

The page states that as part of the Alghazali’s Muslim religion, fulfilling good deeds in a person’s name allows them to receive the good deeds even after death.

Per the website Feeling Blessed, the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad emphasizes the value of small, consistent good deeds. “The Sunnah encourages Muslims to engage in acts of kindness and charity on a regular basis,” the website states. “Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) stated, ‘The believer's shade on the Day of Resurrection will be his charity.’ (Musnad Aḥmad 23490). This indicates that even small acts of charity, such as giving a smile, helping someone in need, or giving a small donation, can have a significant impact both in this world and the Hereafter.”

The family has raised $14,000 for the fundraiser so far, and the public is encouraged to donate.

Image: GoFundMe

