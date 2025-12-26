The O'Brien Tract neighborhood of San Jose saw four people shot on the street in a 3:30 am Friday morning incident, and all four have been hospitalized as police look for answers and for a suspect.

The Christmas season in San Jose was unfortunately rung in with a Black Friday triple shooting at the Valley Fair Mall, right at the San Jose-Santa Clara border. And now it seems that the Christmas season ended in San Jose on the same regrettable note.

KPIX reports that four people were shot at about 3:30 am on the early morning of December 26, somewhere on the 800 block of South First Avenue in San Jose’s O'Brien Tract neighborhood. The names and conditions of the four victims are currently unknown, though the San Jose Police Department acknowledged that all four were hospitalized.

That said, police have not acknowledged where on the block that shooting happened, saying only that it took place in front of an unnamed business. KTVU reports that “Police did not specify what business it was, but it appeared as though it might have occurred at or near Lolita's Furniture store.”

The department has not said whether they have identified any suspects, any possible motive, nor any circumstances that may have led to the shooting. But South First Street was closed down between Martha and Virginia streets for much of Friday morning as an investigation was taking place.

The San Jose Police Department is expected to hold a press conference later in the day Friday, at which point more information should be made available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Image: Google Street View