A child was reportedly run over by a vehicle on the street Sunday morning in the area between Hayes Valley and Alamo Square, and did not survive his injuries.

The collision happened around 10:37 am Sunday, and the city's Department of Emergency Management sent out an alert to avoid the area of Hayes and Webster streets. A vehicle struck the child, police said, but no further information was shared about the accident.

As KRON4 reports, the child was taken to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, and later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim was said to be a four-year-old boy, according to the Chronicle, but police have not officially confirmed that detail.

The driver of the car involved in the collision reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Per the Chronicle, "A woman was seen on the ground screaming and wailing as two other women tried to comfort her."