There will be a big drone light show over the waterfront Saturday night, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year Parade — and this seems to be a redo from last year, when a technical snafu canceled the drone show.

Down on the Embarcadero Saturday night there will reportedly be a drone light show, the likes of which are becoming more common at outdoor concert venues and on holidays in cities around China.

SF's show is being put on by Pixis Drones, in coordination with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of San Francisco, as ABC 7 reports. Pixis CEO Paul Omps promises that there will be a horse or horses, plural, featured in the Year of the Horse-themed show. But there will also be "additional imagery," which Omps tells ABC7 "is important for the Chinese culture," and we are also "likely to see a dragon, maybe drums and a preview of next year's animal as well."

The drone show will involve 500 small drones, and is set to last for eight minutes, beginning around 8 pm. Aside from saying it will be "over the waterfront," Pixis didn't tell ABC 7 where the ideal viewing spot would be.

A drone show was also planned for last year's Year of the Snake, in lieu of traditional fireworks over the Bay, but the technicians reportedly encountered a "blue screen of death" trying to get the things off the ground — and the light show was canceled at the last minute.

Below you can see what 5,000 drones can do, when the Year of the Horse show is sponsored by Ralph Lauren. This took place in Shenzhen, China, which has become known as the "drone capital" of the world, two weeks ago.



World records continue being broken on the regular in China with the size of these drone shows. Shenzhen set a new Guinness World Record last year with a spectacular show featuring 10,197 drones, but that was soon broken.

A show involving regular drones and drones carrying fireworks, a total of 16,000 drones, set a new world record at the Liuyang Fireworks Cultural Festival in 2025.