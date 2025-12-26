Terminal 1 at SFO was temporarily evacuated Friday morning due to a suspicious, unattended item, and passengers on airlines using the terminal were instructed to go through security at the International Terminal.

The incident began around 8:15 am, when San Francisco police officers were called to the departures level of Harvey Milk Terminal 1 on a report of a suspicious item or package.

As NBC Bay Area reports, the terminal was evacuated of all passengers, and those without bags to check were told to head to the International Terminal to go through security there.

The situation apparently led to traffic backups with cars attempting to approach Terminal 1 and the other two domestic terminals amid the chaos.

SFO issued a statement to NBC Bay Area saying, "SFPD is currently clearing an unattended item on the upper level of Terminal 1. Roadway traffic is currently being diverted from Domestic Terminals to International Terminal due to traffic congestion. If you have no bags to check, you can use the International Terminal checkpoints and proceed to your gates. If you have bags to check, proceed to your terminal ticket counter for further instruction."

SFO was already facing hours-long delays on outgoing flights Friday morning due to high winds, and it's not clear if flights leaving from Terminal 1 were further delayed. The airlines using Terminal 1 include JetBlue, American, Alaska, and Sun Country.

Terminal 1 reopened to all passsengers as of 10:36 am.

No further description has been given about the suspicious item that caused all of this.