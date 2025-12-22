- BART service was disrupted between West Oakland and San Francisco for several hours Sunday night due to a power outage unrelated to SF's massive blackout. The power was out in West Oakland Sunday evening until around 8:30 pm. [Chronicle]
- A major medical emergency at Fruitvale Station also disrupted BART service early Monday morning, starting around 6:43 am. Bus bridge service was being provided. [KRON4]
- San Francisco was put under a flood advisory Monday morning from 6:40 am to 9:45 am due to persistent downpours and the potential for flooding in low-lying areas. [Bay Area News Group]
- Sunday was the Winter Solstice, and we just had the longest night of the year — and the next time sunset will occur at 6 pm or later will be in late February. [KRON4]
- The National Park Service said Friday it was seeking two individuals seen on surveillance video throwing rocks at an elephant seal who was resting on Chimney Rock Beach. [KPIX]
- Apple and Google are asking employees with H1-B visas to avoid international travel for now, because visa processing delays could force them to stay abroad for months. [Business Insider]
- The New York Times has been doing an exhaustive — and exhausting — review of Trump's first year of his second term, including a discussion of how his rants and ridiculousness have gotten more unhinged, and how Trump has succeeded in "flooding the zone" every goddamn day since he took office, making sure he does or says something to get in the news so that we never forget who our overlord is.
Photo courtesy of CastroCam.net