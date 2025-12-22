An open-water swimmer went missing Sunday afternoon near Lover’s Point Park in Pacific Grove, prompting a multi-agency search. While there’s currently no evidence of an attack, authorities said two unconfirmed witness accounts indicate there may have been shark activity in the area.

As the Chronicle reports, a 55-year-old woman went missing while swimming with a weekly open-water swim group in Monterey Bay’s Pacific Grove Sunday at the popular Lover’s Point Park around noon. Per Santa Cruz’s KSBW, a swimmer from the group reported hearing a “large splash,” prompting everyone to head to shore. While attacks are rare on the Central Coast, authorities said the reports were consistent with potential shark activity, per Bay City News.

A search-and-effort consisting of multiple agencies was launched, including the US Coast Guard, Monterey Fire Department, Seaside Fire, and CAL FIRE, with resources consisting of rescue boats, drones, and helicopters, per KSBW. Per Bay City News, Lovers Point will be closed through Tuesday, as well as nearby McAbee and San Carlos beaches, with advisories in place for Asilomar State Beach, Monterey Municipal Beach, Del Monte Beach, and Monterey State Beach.

Per the Chronicle, the search ended for the day at 8 pm and was set to resume Monday morning.

