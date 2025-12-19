A whole menagerie of Antioch Police Department scandals including illegal steroid dealing, coordinated K-9 dog attacks, and credential fraud are getting resolved out of court with a $4.6 million settlement for 23 victims.

When a racist text message scandal broke in the Antioch Police Department, that set off a course of events that uncovered misconduct far worse than just the workplace use of locker room humor. Investigations into the racist text messages exposed other improprieties among officers like illegal steroid dealing, siccing K-9 attack dogs on people just for laughs, and faking fraudulent course credits for officers to get promotions or raises for which they were not qualified.

Many of these Antioch PD officers had their homes raided by the FBI over the allegations, though several Antioch PD officers refused to even show up for their court dates. And quite a few resigned because they knew discipline was coming, leaving the City of Antioch holding the bag.

And today, that bag is coming home to roost. KRON4 reports that the City of Antioch has agreed to pay a $4.6 million settlement, which will be distributed to 23 different victims of police misconduct committed by 45 different Antioch PD officers. (A total of 14 of those officers have either faced or are facing federal criminal charges.)

"The last few years have been difficult and, for many residents, deeply unsettling,” Antioch City Manager Bessie Scott said at a Friday morning press conference announcing the settlement, according to KTVU. “Today is about refusing to let the city remain defined by the failures and controversy that brought us to this point. Antioch deserves a government that listens, adjusts and delivers."

There are also some other logistical reforms that the victims’ attorney, famed civil rights lawyer John Burris, managed to extract from the Antioch Police Department. The Antioch PD has agreed to more rigorous audits of their use-of-force and K-9 incidents, a vast expansion on when bodyworn camera recording is required, and a mandate that police misconduct allegations have reviews initiated within a 72-hour period.

Image: Antioch Police Department via Facebook