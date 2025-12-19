The street closure and holiday festival on Stockton Street known as Winter Walk is back on, and it will be running through Christmas Eve, if you're planning to get any last-minute shopping done in Union Square.

It is true that there are still a lot of vacant storefronts on both Powell and Stockton streets in Union Square. But it is also true that a few of those storefronts have been temporarily reactivated as pop-ups for the holidays, including the Off the Grid market in the former Uniqlo store on Powell.

And as has happened for over a decade, since the days of the Central Subway construction in 2014 when Stockton Street was all torn up, the street has been covered in Astroturf and turned into a holiday party and night market in December. The street closure was so popular that there was talk back then about making it permanent — and a move like that to create a pedestrian-friendly environment might have helped to save Union Square from the fate it's experiencing lately.

Winter Walk, as it was called, ran through 2018, then took a break and the pandemic hit, and then it was revived two years ago. And now it's back, having kicked off last weekend, and it runs from 11 am to 9 pm this weekend, and 11 am to 7 pm Monday to Wednesday, and again until 9 pm on Christmas Eve.

The event is sponsored by JPMorgan Chase along with United Airlines, Build Group, Gap Inc., Amazon and others.

It features live music and performances — see the schedule here — along with food trucks, cocktail stations, and more.

Simultaneously, over at the Cable Car Turnaround at Powell Street, there are daily events including caroling and jazz performances.

So, yes, the big draws for shopping are just Macy's, Neiman's, the Apple Store, the Nike Store, and the Nintendo Store, along with the high-end boutiques like Dior that are still occupying space around the square. But there is plenty to do and see down there this week and next, and Mayor Daniel Lurie will thank you for showing Union Square some love this holiday season.