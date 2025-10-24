You may have received an alert from San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management Thursday afternoon about police activity at Sixth and Minna Streets. Here's what we know.

San Francisco police were called to Sixth and Minna streets at around 4:05 pm Thursday and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. No further details about the victim have been provided.

As KRON4 reports via the SFPD, officers were able to locate a suspect based on descriptions, and after a brief investigation.

The suspect was later arrested inside a building on the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue.

We'll update you if we learn any further details.

While arrests have been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.