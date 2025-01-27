Local:
- A major crackdown on various kinds of crime on SF's Sixth Street this past month has yielded 218 arrests. But this effort, spearheaded by Mayor Daniel Lurie, doesn't seem like it will have much long-term impact on the long-troubled street, which is surrounded by supportive housing for the recently homeless and has always been a magnet for the drug trade. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
- A Santa Rosa man was shot and killed in a dispute with a friend inside a home Saturday night. The shooting happened on the 4300 block of Hoen Avenue, and police arrived to find a man, 23-year-old Devin McKenzie, stabbed in the leg; McKenzie allegedly shot his friend in a fight, and the victim has not been publicly identified. [KPIX]
- Just in time for the last hours of January, some rain is forecast Friday night and into Saturday for the Bay — after several more days of chilly overnight conditions. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Nike store in Union Square has plans to get wrapped in a promotional ad thing during the week of the All Stars Game in SF next month. [SF Business Times]
- Katy Perry is on tour for the first time in seven years, and she'll be hitting SF's Chase Center on July 18, with tickets on sale this Wednesday. [KRON4]
National:
- President Trump has fired more than a dozen Justice Department employees who worked on investigations and prosecutions of Trump. Investigators now wonder whether the Trump DOJ has plans to "investigate the investigators" in order for Trump to seek his promised retribution. [CNN]
- Trump has kneecapped an independent civil liberties watchdog agency, established in the wake of the September 11th attacks, firing its three Democratic appointees. The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board had four members, and now it is down to one, which will make it unable to take any action unless Trump appoints new people to it. [New York Times]
- A trans inmate in the federal prison system, going by the pseudonym Maria Moe in court papers, has sued the Trump administration over the executive order that requires her to be moved out of a women's unit and into a men's prison, and will potentially ban her from accessing hormones while incarcerated. [New York Times]
Video:
- ICYMI, Saturday Night Live mocked AI tools that creat conversational bots that poorly and awkwardly summarize information, in this case, school textbooks.