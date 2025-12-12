Local:

  • A family is suing a Santa Clara mortuary after they were allegedly given a bag containing the remains of their son’s brain. The father said he emptied what he thought was a bag of his deceased son’s clothing into the washing machine before realizing it was biohazardous material. [KRON4]
  • Nolan Leonardo, 36, of San Francisco, faces five felonies and two misdemeanors after allegedly following a woman home from SF to Berkeley on November 29. Leonardo, who has eight prior convictions, was allegedly found to be in possession of a pistol, condoms, a flashlight Taser, a BB gun, five crack pipes, gloves, and sex toys. [Bay Area News Group]
  • Ten people were displaced after a second fire in SF Friday morning near Balboa Park on the 200 block of Niagara Street spread between two houses, but no injuries were reported. [Chronicle]

National:

  • When some San Diego high school students showed up to use their school gymnasium one Friday night, they were shocked to find it was being used for a porn live-stream. Twitch user named Wubby, or “PayMoneyWubby,” rented out the gym for a 24-hour event, which was sponsored by adult content subscription service, Fansly, featuring adult babies and crucifixion scenes. [NBC San Diego]
  • Several of the GOP Indiana senators who vetoed Trump’s state redistricting plan cited his extensive bullying for their decision. [Associated Press]
  • Turns out the drunk raccoon that took the internet by storm last week when it was found passed out in a Virginia liquor store bathroom has quite a rap sheet. [BBC]

Video of the Day:

The BART mobile was aglow with festive lights last week for Livermore’s Christmas parade in the East Bay.

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist