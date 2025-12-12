SF’s most Instagram-famous dog, 12-year-old golden retriever Brixton, passed away on Monday, after a long career as an SFO therapy dog, doing Opening Day appearances at Giants games, and looking dapper at SF events.

Over the last decade and more, San Francisco has come to know and love the nearly 13-year-old golden retriever therapy dog Brixton, as evidenced by his more than 6,000 Instagram followers. Also known as the Doggi Lama, Brixton has served as an SFO Wag Brigade therapy dog, frequently turned up in SFist event photosets, and has even been the guest of honor at Giants Opening Day.

But Brixton died on Monday, spending his final moments at Crissy Field, as seen in the multi-image Instagram carousel below.



Brixton seemed to know what’s coming in his final moments at Crissy Field, where he passed to the great beyond while woofing down Mishka dog cakes. “In the blink of an eye a whole chapter of an amazing life closed without any warning on Monday," his human companion Linda Gordon said on Instagram. “The most beautiful mystical being that ever touched down on earth was spirited away by a bevy of angels."



“Because he was such an incredible golden light it was so important to honor him in the most loving way as he exited this realm at Crissy Field, his happy place. With the water + bridge glistening as gorgeous as ever.”



It was well-known that Brixton had been battling lymphoma for at least the last six months. And living to nearly 13 years old is a pretty high-end life expectancy for a golden retriever. But Brixton’s legions of fans could not fathom a world without his snuggling presence, and they raised nearly $35,000 to support his medical care in these final months.



Those legions of fans were able to say their last goodbyes, though, as KPIX reports there was a final meetup of Brixton and his fans last Thursday at Union Square. Many had received Brixton's attentive therapy over the years, as he has been a therapy dog since the age of only eight months old.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

"That's a long time of touching people's lives. Just knowing how much good and love he's put out to this universe — it's a lot,” Gordon told KPIX. "He's had the most beatific smile on his face for the last two days while he is just embraced and showered in that beatific love. I just, I keep repeating, but he looks like an angel."

Image: Goldie Palooza via Facebook

