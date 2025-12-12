A surfer had an encounter with a shark Friday morning off the Sonoma County coast, and was tended to by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Marine Unit.

The incident happened at North Salmon Creek Beach, a popular surf spot just north of Bodega Bay, west of Sebastopol. As the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office explains in a release, the Marine Unit was already on the scene and encountered the injured surfer, who had their hand bitten by a shark while surfing.

The surfer had gotten out of the water and declined medical treatment, deciding to transport themselves to the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The shark may have bitten the surfer's hand while they were paddling and holding onto the board — the bite marks on the surfboard seen in the photo below also shows what appears to be blood.

Photo via Sonoma County Sheriff

As KTVU reports, the surfer was 300 to 400 feet out from shore and surrounded by eight- to 12-foot swells when the shark encounter happened.

The species of shark involved has not been identified.

North Salmon Creek Beach is now closed to the public.

Top image: Photo by Marcelo Cidrack