Perhaps San Francisco’s most recognized dog on the social scene, a party-hopping 11-year-old golden retriever named Brixton, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, and is looking at a very costly fight for recovery.

Chances are you may have run into an 11-year-old golden retriever named Brixton at some sort of street fair or festival in San Francisco. A therapy dog also known as the Doggi Lama, Brixton has 5,000 Instagram followers, he’s frequently turned up in SFist event photosets, and has even been the guest of honor at Giants Opening Day.



But the Chronicle reports that Brixton has been diagnosed with cancer, or rather, early-stage lymphoma. His companion Linda Gordon has established a GoFundMe for Brixton’s medical treatment.



“I very unfortunately was misdiagnosed years ago + after being untreated for so long I have developed serious IBD which has turned into early stage Lymphoma,” the official Brixton Instagram account said in a July 25 post. “ Since we caught it early + beginning treatment + in great shape + the happiest boy in town - I know I will nip this in the bud so I can bring lots of love for a long time to come.”



That sounds optimistic, but Brixton’s veterinary expenses are in the tens of thousands of dollars. “Needless to say, the medical bills have been astronomically astounding and continue to be as I enter chemo and maintenance," the GoFundMe adds. “I desperately need your help in trying to fight this difficult disease."

And in a common Bay Area twist, Brixton and his companion Linda Gordon are probably going to have to move and find new living arrangements because of his illness, as Brixton can no longer navigate the stairway in his household. “Any tips for housing are much appreciated - we will need to start the wheels in motion,” the Instagram post says.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist