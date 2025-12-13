- Caltrain had a 56% increase in ridership in 2025, landing it the title of fastest growing transit agency in the US by American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA’s) Transit Wrapped 2025 list. Additionally, the agency is rolling out a new electric-powered version of its one-day-only Holiday Train Saturday afternoon — tickets sold out in a whopping 45 minutes, but spectators can still watch it roll along its route from SF to Santa Clara with a few notable destinations. [StreetsblogSF]
- A San Jose couple and their son have been charged with running at least ten commercial sex brothels advertised as massage parlors throughout Santa Clara County. Authorities determined that more than 40 women were trafficked during the operation, which generated around $1 million a year, and 18 victims were rescued during the investigation. [NBC Bay Area]
- Congressional candidates, Connie Chan, Saikat Chakrabarti, and Scott Wiener, who are all running for Nancy Pelosi’s old seat, discussed how they’ll address the climate crisis at an event Friday night organized by the popular youth-led climate justice group, Climate Defiance, as part of its national fundraising tour. [Climate Defiance/Instagram]
- Acclaimed comedic actor Dick Van Dyke turned 100 Saturday, which he says is not enough as he plans to live many more years. [KRON4]
- SF-based Reddit is suing the country of Australia over its new ban on social media for kids under 16, explaining that the platform is not a social media site, and the law inhibits free political discourse, as outlined in the country’s constitution. [Engadget]
- The SFPD is asking for the public’s help finding Hank, a French bulldog who was stolen while his owners walked him in the Castro Wednesday night. [KGO]
- Last-minute shoppers: turn your procrastination into an adventure with this lovely, hyperlocal gift guide — all while supporting local artisans and small businesses. [48 Hills]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist