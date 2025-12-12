A six-story apartment building at the foot of Golden Gate Avenue, near Market Street, suffered a three-alarm fire Friday morning which has displaced 45 residents.

The fire began around 3 am inside a building at 50 Golden Gate Avenue, which is next door to the Golden Gate Theater. Video posted on the Citizen app showed flames coming through the roof of the building, and the San Francisco Fire Department said that the fire originated on the top floor of the building.

"The fire quickly escalated to a three-alarm incident, affecting the sixth floor, attic, and roof of the building," the SFFD public information officer said in a statement. "During the initial response, multiple occupants were rescued, and notably, two cats were saved during the second alarm phase. Fortunately, no injuries were reported."

Photo via SFFD

The SFFD said that more than 100 firefighters and more than 50 fire apparatus were at the scene at the height of the firefight, and "an impressive and aggressive attack on the fire" prevented it from spreading to lower floors or to neighboring buildings.

"Firefighters faced challenges due to the building’s old construction, which included multiple light wells, lath and plaster construction, and heavy fire conditions on the upper floors," the SFFD public information officers said.

The fire was reportedly contained as of 5:30 am, and 45 displaced residents of the building were being tended to in a makeshift shelter in a Muni bus.

The photo below shows the aftermath of the fire, with ladders going up to the upper levels of the Golden Gate Theater building.

Photo via SFFD

Top image via Citizen app