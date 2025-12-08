Local:
- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday that murder charges have been filed against Wilfredo Jose Tortolero-Arriechi, the 34-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a social worker at SF General last week. Jenkins said in a statement, "We have to make sure … that we do the utmost to protect everybody who works in healthcare and those who are trying to serve other people who need the most help in our city." [Chronicle]
- Following a swarm of earthquakes Monday morning on the Calaveras Fault, centered near San Ramon, there was a 2.9M quake centered near Piedmont Monday afternoon, likely on the Hayward Fault. [NBC Bay Area]
- Police in South San Francisco shot a man Monday around 5:10 am after they say the man raised a knife and charged toward officers, refusing commands to drop it. [KTVU]
National:
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continues to take heat from Congress over the second strike on an alleged drug boat in which a missile killed two helpless men who were clinging to the remains of their destroyed boat. Senators are pushing to get video of the strike released. [CNN]
- The Supreme Court's conservative majority sounded inclined on Monday to expand the president's power to fire independent government officials and agency heads. [New York Times]
- After meeting with European leaders in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's position had not changed about ceding territory to the Russians, despite American pressure to do so. [New York Times]
Video:
- In case you weren't aware, the reimagined War of the Roses that came out earlier this year, The Roses, starring Olivia Coleman and Benedict Cumberbatch, is set in Northern California — they never get specific but it appears to be Marin County or possibly the Sonoma coast, with one particular early scene shot on what appears to be the Richmond waterfront. It's now available to stream on Hulu, and here's a featurette about the filming.