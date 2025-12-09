- San Francisco's Asian Art Museum is returning some statues that were looted in the mid 1960s from the ruins of a temple in northeast Thailand. "Their repatriation not only safeguards an important part of heritage, but it also allows their history to continue as an enduring part of the Thai nation," says Thailand's ambassador to the US, H.E. Dr. Suriya Chindawongse. [ABC 7]
- There was a total of 10 small earthquakes on the Calaveras Fault Monday, centered near San Ramon, in what's become a recurring pattern. There was, additionally, a small unrelated quake on the Hayward Fault, centered in Piedmont, that struck just before 3 pm Monday. [KTVU]
- A 22-year-old San Rafael man, Gerson Aldair Deleon Dominguez, has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the case of a December 2023 crash on the Richmond Bridge in which the 19-year-old passenger in his car, Darolyn Reyes Rodas, was killed. [Bay Area News Group]
- Teachers in the West Contra Costa County school district are now on their fourth day of a strike over wages and H1B visa protections. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Jose city leaders are making preparations for the possibility that, as Trump has promised, ICE agents will try to do some kind of sweep in connection with the Super Bowl on February 8, happening at Levi's Stadium. [ABC 7]
- Following San Francisco's widely publicized crackdown on RV parking on city streets, which began last month, only six vehicles have reportedly been towed citywide, with 92 citations issued, and only three vehicle-dwelling households have been placed in permanent housing. [Chronicle]
- Endangered coho salmon have been found this year swimming in the East Branch Russian Gulch of the Russian River, in Jenner, for the first time in 60 years. [Press Democrat]