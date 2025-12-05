Local
- Leading up to their show at the Warfield Saturday, drag queen and environmentalist Patty Gonia hiked 100 miles to San Francisco. The Nebraska-based drag queen’s meandering, week-long hike — in full drag — began at Point Reyes National Seashore and raised $1 million for eight nonprofits. [GoodGoodGood]
- European Union regulators fined Elon Musk’s social media platform X $140 million for breaching transparency laws. The European Commission says now that X allows anyone to pay for a blue checkmark, users can no longer verify the authenticity of accounts. [CBS News]
- Actress Halle Berry criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom during a talk this week for previously vetoing a bill that would expand the Menopause Care Equity Act, and Newsom responded that his administration will actually be funding the expansion next year. [Chronicle]
National:
- Famed architect Frank Gehry, notable for high profile projects such as the Guggenheim Museum, as well as a portion of Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, has died at 96. [Associated Press]
- A New York City teen who lit a sleeping subway passenger on fire, severely burning them, was jailed Friday on a federal arson charge. [ABC News]
- Australian influencer Sam Weidenhofer, who uses his platform to spread kindness, awarded an 88-year-old grocery worker in Michigan $1.7 million during his visit to the US. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
Watch the massive waves produced by the kings tide this week, which flooded the streets of Pacifica.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist