The death of a 55-year-old man in Livermore led police there to suspect that the man's 3o-year-old roommate could be to blame. And one day after the body was discovered, the roommate was spotted in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, Livermore police responded to a request for a welfare check at an address on the 1000 block of North P Street. The 55-year-old man who lived there had reportedly not been seen since Friday, November 28, and inside the residence, officers found the man dead from multiple stab wounds, as KTVU reports.

Police quickly identified the victim's roommate, 30-year-old Brayam Chirinos, as a prime suspect, and San Francisco police subsequently spotted Chirinos in the city, driving the victim's car.

Chirinos was then arrested without incident by the SFPD and booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Chirinos reportedly has a lengthy criminal history out of Florida and Texas, as Pleasanton Weekly reports, with an active warrant out for his arrest for a battery incident in Florida. He also had previous arrests for DUI, assault, domestic violence, and false imprisonment.

Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young put out a statement about the arrest.

"I want to thank our detectives for their swift work in identifying and locating the suspect,” Young said in a release. "I would also like to thank San Francisco Police for their assistance. This suspect would not be in custody without their efforts and strong partnership."

The San Francisco Police Citywide Plain Clothes Unit and Real Time Investigation Center reportedly assisted with the arrest.