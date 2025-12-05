Cross Amazon off your shopping list and pump your dollars locally, as the Sunset Holiday Mercantile takes over the SF County Fair Building with two days of local vendors and makers, plus yes they will be serving holiday espresso martinis.

If you’re the kind of person who would rather make local small businesses’ cash registers jingle instead of forking your money over to Jeff Bezos and his Trump-supporting Amazon monstrosity this holiday season, mark your advent calendar for this weekend’s Sunset Holiday Mercantile. More than 50 local merchants, artists, and vendors will be packing the SF County Fair building in Golden Gate Park for a holiday iteration of Sunset Mercantile’s popular recurring shopping bazaars. It runs both Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, and admission is free.

The point of all this merriment is obviously gift shopping, but the Sunset Holiday Mercantile will have a whole lot more going on. There will also be food trucks and food vendors, live music, and a holiday photo booth from Bling Photo Booths.



Kids and adults alike can also hand-craft a wide variety of gifts or keepsakes, as there will be furious holiday crafting hosted by Artship. The handmade ornaments seen above are just one of the craft pursuits at your disposal.

Sunset Holiday Mercantile is a family-friendly event, but the grownups can also enjoy beer and wine tasting, mimosas, and even an espresso martini or three.



Both Saturday and Sunday’s lineups runs from 11 am to 5 pm, but Saturday comes with a little afterparty bonus. The Inner Sunset Holiday Lights Stroll runs from 5 - 8 pm Saturday, just one block south on Irving Street. That event will feature "Moving Mannequins — where holiday windows come to life, plus trolley rides, cookie decorating, live music, a neighborhood scavenger hunt, raffle prizes, and holiday specials from local shops and eateries."

Sunset Holiday Mercantile December 6th and 7th from 11 AM to 5 PM at the SF County Fair Building (1199 Ninth Avenue, at MLK, Jr Drive). Admission is free.

Image: Sunset Mercantile via Facebook