There hasn’t been any news on the rebirth of Anchor Brewing in a while, but there was some fake news about it this week, as a craft beer publication wrongly claimed the company was leaving SF.

You may have seen a social media post or Google News link this week claiming that the famed SF-based craft beer manufacturer Anchor Brewing Co was moving out of San Francisco. And if that were true, it would be a terrible heartbreaker, after billionaire Chobani yogurt founder Hamdi Ulukaya bought the brewery and brand in May 2024, following the previous owners Sapporo Holdings declared Anchor Brewing bankrupt and tried to liquidate the company.

But folks, that new story this week was bullshit. The SF Standard double-checked on this odd claim, and reports that Anchor Brewing is definitely not moving out of San Francisco.

The false report about Anchor Brewing comes from a craft beer publication called American Craft Beer. “According to recent comments made by Ulukaya’s team to The San Francisco Standard, they have no intention of reopening the original brewery or reestablishing a physical taproom in the city — at least for now,” that publication erroneously reported. “Instead, Anchor beer will be brewed by a contract partner outside San Francisco.”

These so-called "recent comments” were actually from an article the Standard published six months ago. And one wonders how dogged the publication American Craft Beer is about correcting their error, considering that three full days later, as seen below, their article still bears the now-proven incorrect headline “Beer Buzzkills: Anchor Brewing Leaves San Francisco.”

The Standard reached out to Anchor Brewing's owner Ulukaya’s team and confirmed that Anchor is staying put, and still plans to eventually reopen the original Potrero Hill brewery. They also reached out to the publication American Craft Beer to inquire on how this reporting mishap went down, considering there is absolutely nothing in that six-month-old Standard report indicating the company had plans to leave town, or to contract out beer production.

“Tom Bobak, the editor-in-chief of American Craft Beer, apologized for the error and blamed his use of ChatGPT for the misinterpretation of the Standard’s reporting,” according to the Standard.

For their part, the American Craft Beer publication has since added a correction to the top of the story, despite not having changed the absolutely false headline.

“When American Craft Beer gets something wrong we go BIG, as in our misreporting that Anchor Brewing would be leaving San Francisco for good,” the site says in their update.“Since this article’s publication we’ve been in conversations with The San Francisco Standard who reached out to Hamdi Ulukaya’s team and was informed that there are still plans for Anchor Brewing to maintain a physical presence in San Fransico [sic], which is terrific news.”

Hey, there’s no question that Anchor Brewing is taking much longer than anticipated to reopen. But delays are fairly common with even simple restaurant reopenings, let alone a massive facility like Anchor Brewing which is full of decades-old, very delicate brewing equipment. And we know folks are missing their Anchor Christmas Ale this holiday season, but hopefully any ChatGPT misinformation about Anchor Brewing leaving SF will hopefully fizz out and go flat as soon as possible.

Image: HaeB via Wikimedia Commons