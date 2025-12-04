Local:
- Just as Mayor Daniel Lurie was introducing his pick for the new SFPD chief, an inmate was stabbed at the County Jail nearby. The inmate reportedly suffered a puncture wound to the abdomen in a one-on-one confrontation involving a folding knife. [Chronicle]
- Teachers in the West Contra Costa County school district went on strike Thursday morning, after some last-minute contract negotiations failed to produce a contract satisfactory to the union. Teachers are demanding 5% annual pay raises over the next three years, and help for international educators on H1-B visas. [Chronicle]
- Meanwhile, SF Unified teachers voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to authorize a strike, though we just went through this two years ago, and a second vote will still be called, and the union has not gone on strike in 46 years. [Mission Local]
- And continuing the trend of vehicles crashing into East Bay buildings, a car plowed into a doggy day care this morning in Alameda, but no one was injured. [KRON4]
National:
- The Supreme Court, on its "shadow docket," has just signed off on Texas's gerrymandered congressional district map for the 2026 midterms. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a 17-page dissent, saying that the conservative majority had ruled based on a "perusal, over a holiday weekend" of a 160-page lower-court ruling, adding, "We are a higher court than the district court, but we are not a better one when it comes to making such a fact-based decision." [New York Times]
- A grand jury has declined to do Trump's bidding and reindict New York Attorney General Leticia James over a mortgage fraud case. [New York Times]
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called Trump's comments on Tuesday "vile" about Somalis, after the president referred to the immigrants as "garbage," and meanwhile Republicans continue to attack Walz over a large state deficit and a fraud scandal involving government programs. [New York Times]
Video:
- Artist Mike Winkelmann, widely known as Beeple, is causing a stir at Miami's Art Basel this week with a piece called "Regular Animals" which involves robot dogs with the heads of billionaires including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, and Andy Warhol, which "poop" Polaroids. [Miami Herald]
Top image: Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist