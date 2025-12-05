- A 21-year-old Santa Rosa woman, Adalynn Carrasco, was arrested by CHP officers on suspicion of DUI after a high-speed chase on Highway 101 early Thursday. Carrasco's Dodge Charger was seen speeding on the freeway with its headlights off, and was later seen speeding at 130 miles per hour, before it struck a guardrail and flipped over. [Bay Area News Group]
- Folks in the Marina are already shaking their heads and crying foul over an ambitious proposal to redevelop the Marina Safeway property, and the objections are only likely to grow louder. [Chronicle]
- Critics are pouncing on former Alameda County DA Pamela Price's Thursday announcement that she will run for the office again, after she was just recalled last year. [KTVU]
- A burglary at a construction site in American Canyon led to two police chases early Thursday, one on Highway 37 and one into Vallejo, which ended with one crash, two arrests, and the recovery of $90,000 worth of stolen tools and equipment. [KTVU]
- JCPenney is closing another Bay Area store, the location at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton, in February. [KRON4]
- A federal vaccine advisory committee has voted to end a longstanding recommendation saying that all babies should be vaccinated against hepatitis B. [Associated Press]
- The 2026 World Cup draw was happening in Washington this morning, at the Kennedy Center, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino decided to give President Trump the first ever FIFA Peace Prize, in a clear kiss-up gesture. [USA Today]
Photo by Luke Mummert