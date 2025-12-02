An AC Transit bus reportedly went crashing into an auto repair shop in Oakland's Eastmont neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, injuring at least 11 people, including nine passengers on the bus.

The crash happened around 1:15 pm, as Bay Area News Group reports, near the intersection of 68th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, just south of the Millsmont neighborhood, and at the edge of the Eastmont neighborhood.

The bus, which may have lost control after colliding with an SUV and jumping a curb at the intersection, crashed into All About Cars Auto and Body Repair at 6821 Foothill Boulevard.

AC Transit spokesperson Robert Lyles tells the news group that nine passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and two people in the SUV suffered injuries as well. It's not clear if the driver was injured, but the driver reportedly "had to be rescued through one of the buses’ windows" by arriving firefighters.

It was not clear if the auto shop was open or if anyone was at work at the time of the crash.

KTVU initially reported that only four people were hospitalized with injuries, but later updated that report.

AC Transit says that there were no "significant or severe" injuries among the driver or passengers of the SUV.

A structural engineer has reportedly been called to the scene to assess the damage to the building.

Photo via Oakland Fire Department