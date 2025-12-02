A high school student was shot Tuesday afternoon at Phillip and Sala Burton High School near McLaren Park, and is reportedly in stable condition, while a suspect is in custody for the shooting.

An alarming development at the Portola District’s Phillip and Sala Burton High School Tuesday afternoon, as the Chronicle reports that a high school student was shot on campus sometime shortly before 12:10 pm. That’s when SF Fire Department officials were called onto the scene, and the student was transported to a hospital by 12:30 pm, where they are reportedly in stable condition.

Most of what we know right now is what has been transmitted via the social media accounts of the district’s Supervisor Jackie Fielder. "My office was informed around 12:40pm today that a student at Burton High School was shot in the leg and is in stable condition,” Fielder posted at around 1:15 pm. “I am in contact with SFPD and SFUSD as they secure the campus, conduct their investigation, and review footage of the incident."

Fielder added that the campus had indeed been secured. “Every child deserves to feel safe at school and in their communities,” she said in a follow-up tweet. “We can never accept senseless violence that disrupts any student’s well being and pursuit of their education.”

Not long after her initial post, Fielder added that “the suspect is in custody.” There is no information on who that suspect is, whether they are a student, or if they have any relationship with the shooting victim.

Update: At 2:56 pm Tuesday, the SFPD released a statement on the capture of the suspect. "The San Francisco Police Department Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) located a juvenile male suspect on the 1400 block of Shafter Avenue and took him into custody without further incident," the department said. "During the arrest, a firearm was located and recovered. "

There is obviously a great deal unknown about this situation at the moment. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

