Video from a runaway Muni light-rail incident next to Duboce Park on September 24 shows that the train operator likely fell asleep at the wheel, and had been hunched over barely awake several minutes earlier.

The SFMTA has been less than forthcoming about what, exactly, happened during a frightening September 24 incident on an N-Judah train during the morning commute, in which a crowded train sped out of control out of the Sunset Tunnel at East Portal, past the Noe Street/Duboce Avenue stop, and into oncoming traffic on Duboce Avenue.

The train was in the operator's, not a computer's, control while above-ground, and failed to slow down in order to come to a stop at Noe Street — proceeding into a dangerous S-curve and onto Duboce Avenue at full speed before coming to a stop just shy of Sanchez Street.

As one passenger told SFist of the harrowing incident, "It was like 'This might be it!'"

A Redditor named Cheezball claims to have requested the onboard camera footage from the SFMTA, and they uploaded it to YouTube and shared it on Reddit Monday.

The video shows the N-Judah train as passengers are boarding at Carl and Cole streets, in Cole Valley, before entering the Sunset Tunnel. The operator is seen with her head resting on her arms, hunched over the dashboard as people board. When she sits up to again operate the train, she appears somewhat alert, and navigates the curve into the tunnel at an appropriate speed — the speed reading on the camera shows her entering the tunnel at 6 miles per hour.

In the tunnel, the train accelerates up to 50 miles per hour before it reaches the portal on the other side, and the operator can be seen for most of the tunnel ride with her eyes apparently closed and head nodding off, as if she briefly falls asleep.

As the train emerges into the light and is about to take that S-curve, the operator appears to awaken and immediately try to slow the train down. But it does not stop until nearly a block downhill — and it has a near-miss with a car driving up Duboce Avenue, which came within feet of being in the train's path.

The driver then stands up and addresses the shrieking, shaken passengers, saying, "Relax, relax! I'm sorry, relax. We didn't crash. Relax. Relax. It wouldn't stop."

SFMTA officials said at the time of the incident that they were investigating, and assured the public that the "vehicle is mechanically sound and operating properly."

Now, the SFMTA says that the employee has been placed on "non-driving status," but they've released little other information.

"We know this was a frightening experience for our riders, and we take that very seriously,” said SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum, in a statement. "Safety is always our top priority. We are committed to accountability in response to this specific incident, and we are taking all necessary steps to keep Muni safe and reliable for all riders and the public."

This is a developing story.

