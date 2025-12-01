After a Friday night Sonoma County collision where a Chevy Silverado hit and killed a pedestrian and then just drove away, Rohnert Park police have found the suspect driver, who it turns out is just 17 years old.

It was a tragic Thanksgiving weekend in the Sonoma County city of Rohnert Park, as KPIX reports that a yet unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night at 6:35 pm at Snyder Lane and Capri Way. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while police say the suspect vehicle was the Chevy Silverado pickup truck seen in the surveillance video below, which police added would probably have “significant front end damage” from the deadly crash that its driver drove away from.



“As of right now, we just have a vehicle versus a pedestrian [crash] that resulted in a fatality,” Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Adam Strongman told the Chronicle Friday night. “The vehicle fled, we’re reviewing all video and surveillance cameras in the area and trying to track down any vehicles that match the description.”



But come Saturday, they had their suspect. NBC Bay Area reports that police arrested a 17-year-old in Petaluma after executing a search warrant at the teen’s Petaluma home. The Chevy Silverado truck in question was also found at the home.

Because the suspect is a minor, their name is not being released to the media.

According to NBC Bay Area, the 17-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of manslaughter and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. That suspect is being held at the Sonoma County Juvenile Detention Facility, with no future court appearances yet announced.

Image: City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire via Facebook