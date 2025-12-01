San Jose police announced Monday morning that they had made an arrest Sunday in Friday's shooting at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall, which left three people injured, and which authorities say was gang-related.

One (possibly teenage) male suspect is in custody as of Monday in the Black Friday shooting that caused panic and sent crowds scattering at the Valley Fair Mall, on the San Jose-Santa Clara border. San Jose police posted the photo below, showing the suspect turned away from the camera, handcuffed, with his head obscured by a black box, with the phrase, "We got him."

No information about the suspect was shared, but the SJPD has reportedly scheduled a news conference on the matter this afternoon. (Updates to follow.)

Ladies and gentlemen, we got him. Last night SJPD located and arrested the suspect responsible for the triple shooting at Valley Fair Mall that occurred on November 28th.



More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/57WBc0J9V6 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 1, 2025

The shooting, which occurred on the second floor of the mall near the Macy's store, reportedly left three people injured, including a 16-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander. Another adult female bystander was also shot, and so was an adult male who allegedly had an altercation with the shooting suspect.

All three victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

One witness named Armando described the scene to KPIX, saying, "We all started running, and then we came to the parking lot. Everybody was running, screaming, and crying. Probably like 20 minutes after, we see a guy walk out with a wound on his chest, and he was bleeding. That’s when we knew this was real."

Police were quick to clarify that this was not a random mass shooting or active-shooter incident, but an isolated, likely gang-related altercation.

Another gang-related incident involving teenagers at a San Jose mall occurred on Valentine's Day this year, at Santa Row. In that incident, five teen suspects were arrested, ranging in age from 13 to 18, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in what appears to have been a case of mistaken gang-affiliation.

David Gutierrez was at the mall with his girlfriend celebrating the holiday and was wearing a red jacket for the occasion, the girlfriend told authorities, which the group of boys mistook for their rival gang's color. A 13-year-old boy is suspected of committing the stabbing and has not yet been tried. The first of the five suspects, a 16-year-old, was sentenced in August to two years home detention.

Gutierrez's family has been arguing for harsher sentences for the juvenile suspects in the case.

This is a developing story.

Previously: Three Shot, Including Two Bystanders, In Likely Gang-Related Incident at South Bay’s Valley Fair Mall