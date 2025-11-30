- Elderly pedestrians in Oakland and Rohnert Park were struck by drivers in two different hit-and-runs over the past week. Rasheedah Shakir Mwongozi, 74, was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving after being struck in West Oakland Monday, and an elderly man was killed in a Rohnert Park crosswalk Friday evening. [KTVU, KRON4]
- Interested in projecting your art atop the lofty Salesforce Tower (and does it involve the Eye of Sauron again, please)? Submit your proposal by December 19. [Jim Campbell TV/Instagram]
- Muni’s Central Subway was closed overnight Friday after a car crashed into the tunnel at Fourth and Bryant streets around 10 pm, with service resuming at about 9:30 am Saturday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Valley Fair Mall shooting witness, Cristian Rodriguez — who gave himself the impromptu nickname, “Mexican Spiderman,” describes his efforts to help people escape the mall bowling alley during the chaos by breaking a window with a bowling ball. [Mediaite]
- A new lawsuit alleges that Meta has a “17x” policy, which enables sex traffickers to post sexual solicitation or prostitution-related content up to 16 times before being suspended. [Bay Area News Group]
- The death toll from the horrific Hong Kong apartment complex fire is now at 146 as the number continues to rise. [Associated Press]
- Bay Area Cosplay fans have been turning out in full force at the annual Fan Expo convention — there’s still a chance to walk the red carpet Sunday at 2 pm. [Fan Expo/Instagram]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist