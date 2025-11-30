An indoor cat named Pepper recently had the adventure of her life when she slipped through the door of her family’s home in Boise, Idaho, only to be found weeks later hundreds of miles away in San Francisco’s Mission Bay.

As Boise’s CBS2 reports, the adventure-seeking cat fled Boise in early October and wasn’t heard from again until mid-November when she was brought into San Francisco Animal Care and Control from the streets of Mission Bay. Luckily, Pepper was microchipped, and her owners drove 645 miles overnight to retrieve her.

Pepper was reportedly very expressive about her adventures. “She let out this huge meow...you came and got me, it was so great. And then she talked to us all the way home, all about her adventures,” Pepper’s owner, Lindsay Jensen, told KPIX. “I wish we could understand, but it was great.”

As to be expected, Pepper returned from her epic travels a changed cat. In addition to losing a significant amount of body weight, some of which she’s since gained back, she’s no longer the wild and carefree kitten she once was.

"She just sticks real close to us now," Jensen told KPIX. "She was a wild, crazy, run around the house-type kitten and I think this traumatized her a little bit. She's just been sticking close to my husband and I."

In a social media post, SF Animal Care and Control used Pepper's globe-trotting experience as a reminder for residents to microchip their pets. "All’s well that ends well because of a microchip! Microchip your pets! This announcement brought to you by Pepper."

