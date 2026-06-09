An electronic music festival that launched last year at Napa's Meritage Resort is returning in early October, and will expand from one to two days, with headliners Kygo and Zedd.

This will be a repeat appearance for tropical house favorite Kygo, who co-founded Palm Tree Crew and played the first edition of the Palm Tree Music Festival in 2025. Billed as an "intimate" festival for EDM lovers, the Palm Tree Music Festival is the signature event of Palm Tree Crew, who have also thrown these events at Art Basel, in Aspen, and the Hamptons.

The Palm Tree Music Festival, Napa edition, is happening Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 at the Meritage Resort & Spa, and other acts will include a DJ set by Disclosure, and performances by Hugel, &friends, Swimming Paul, COCO & BREEZY, Frank Walker, Rules, AMPRS&ND, and JLITTLE.

Given the venue, this festival comes with VIP packages that include rooms and suites, some of which have balcony views of the festival grounds. And the event is being produced in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment and Blue Note Napa.

"This year is all about building on the momentum we saw in Napa and taking the experience to the next level," says Myles Shear, co-founder of Palm Tree Crew, in a release. “Expanding to two days allows us to bring in more world-class talent while giving guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the Palm Tree Crew lifestyle, from the music to the setting to the hospitality."

Napa has seen significant growth in its music events in recent years, with sell-out crowds descending on the annual BottleRock festival over Memorial Day Weekend, and the Blue Note Jazz Festival giving way to the Black Radio Experience festival, which also takes place at the Meritage Resort. Festival Napa Valley, which takes place in July at multiple venues, also brings dozens of classical and jazz music performances to the valley.

A Latin music festival that followed BottleRock last year, La Onda, was canceled this year with no explanation, however the political situation stemming from Trump's immigration crackdown was likely a major factor.

General admission tickets for the Palm Tree Music Festival go on sale Friday, June 12, with a pre-sale beginning at 10 am June 11. Pre-sale registration is here. Resort stay packages with tickets are available through the Meritage Resort & Spa website.

Photo courtesy of Meritage Resort & Spa