- A new independent bookstore, The Best Bookstore, made its debut in SF’s Union Square at 226 Powell Street this weekend. The bookstore was founded by authors and tech writers Paul Bradley Carr and Sarah Lacy and brought to Powell Street through the city’s Vacant to Vibrant program. [Chronicle]
- Authorities called off the search for 35-year-old Amanpreet Thind who was swept away by the high surf at Big Sur last Saturday. Thind, an Army specialist from New Jersey, was climbing on the rocks with two friends who managed to make it back to shore. [KPIX]
- A speeding 90-year-old man crashed into a Los Gatos coffee shop on University Avenue around 9 pm Thursday, and police believe alcohol may be a factor. [KRON4]
- The 19-year-old UC Berkeley student who died three days after a non-fatal drowning at the Alpha Delta Phi swimming pool has been identified as George Mauricio Salinas of San Diego. [Bay Area News Group]
- A fire was reported at San Francisco’s Chinatown Rose Park Station at Stockton and Washington streets at 8:53 pm Friday, which was resolved by emergency crews less than an hour later. [KRON4]
- Pop star Kesha made a surprise appearance at a bar in Palo Alto and began performing her 2009 hit “Tik Tok” Tuesday night before getting kicked out by security who weren't aware who she was. [SFGate]
@kesha
When I said “don’t stop, make it pop” I meant it♬ original sound - Kesha
- A coastal hazard alert has been issued along the Pacific Coast, effective through 10 pm Sunday, with potential sneaker waves and rip currents along with potential 13- to 18-foot breaking waves. [Hoodline]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist