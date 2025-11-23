- Danielle Staley, the Utah woman who was reported missing on November 6 near Rio Del Mar State Beach in Santa Cruz County, has been found safe and uninjured. No information has been released about where she was found or the circumstances of her disappearance, which was reported by Staley’s longtime partner Alx Nunez. [KGO]
- A man went missing in Big Sur Saturday near the same spot as a father and his seven-year-old daughter were killed last week. Despite warnings of 13- to 18-foot sneaker waves, the victim and two female companions were swept away while climbing rocks along the coastline; the women made it back to shore. [Bay Area News Group]
- A multi-agency raid in Santa Rosa Wednesday resulted in the discovery of a large illegal cannabis extraction laboratory full of “dangerous and highly volatile chemicals.” Authorities say the 17,000-square-foot lab, which contained several million dollars worth of marijuana concentrates, posed a risk to the lives of its employees and neighbors when it allegedly violated multiple county codes. [KRON4]
- The East Bay city of Antioch is now receiving 30% of its water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta as a result of its new $120 million desalination plant, which treats a mix of saltwater and freshwater, referred to as brackish water. [Chronicle]
- Investigators from the California Highway Patrol office in Santa Rosa are seeking information about a bicyclist in Petaluma who was found dead Saturday morning following a suspected hit-and-run during foggy conditions. [KPIX]
- The death of a woman who sustained severe trauma at an Oakland residence on Friday morning is being investigated as a homicide, but no further information has been released pending autopsy results. [Bay Area News Group]
- BART is hosting its third annual SweaterFest on December 13 at Rockridge Station Plaza in Oakland, featuring a slew of activities, including rides on the BARTmobile, and lots of BART swag. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist