Residents in the southern part of Novato in Marin County were ordered to stay indoors or avoid the area Thanksgiving night while authorities investigated a shooting at the US Coast Guard housing area. The order was lifted around 10:25 pm, and no injuries were reported.

As KPIX reports, an altercation took place between an unknown suspect and a security guard at the US Coast Guard housing area located in Novato prior to the shooting, prompting investigations by multiple agencies, including Novato Police and Fire, the Marin County Sheriff's Office, San Rafael Police, and the Coast Guard Investigative Service. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place for residents near the housing complex, including South Oakwood Drive, Bolling Circle, Smart Hamilton Station, Hathaway Drive, and Marin Valley Mobile Home Park, per KTVU.

The Coast Guard housing complex is located at the former Hamilton Army Airfield off Highway 101, and consists of 121 housing units, per Bay City News/NBC Bay Area. The housing complex ranges from single rooms, deluxe suites, and two- and three-bedroom duplexes and serves as temporary quarters for active duty, retired, and reserve military personnel and their families, as well as civilian staff of the Coast Guard, per the Coast Guard’s website.

Per KPIX, the scene was cleared, and the shelter-in-place was lifted around 10:25 pm Thursday, as authorities determined there was no immediate threat to the public. Residents are urged to report suspicious activity by calling 415-897-1122.

Image: US Coast Guard