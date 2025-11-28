Cue more complaints about the Great Highway being closed! A project to repave 19th Avenue means that a major north-west route through the city — and part of Highway 1 — will see lane closures lasting a full year.

The northbound lanes of 19th Avenue between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way are going to start being repaved as of Monday, December 1. And this means for the second time in five years, this section of Highway 1 through San Francisco will see some increased traffic due to lane closures and roadwork.

As NBC Bay Area reports, the repaving work begins on the northbound side of this six-lane thoroughfare, at Sloat Boulevard, proceeding north up to Golden Gate Park. Caltrans crews will then move to the southbound lanes and work their way back toward Sloat by mid-2026.

A second phase of the project will see the segment of 19th Avenue between Sloat and Holloway Avenue repaved.

The 3.8-mile stretch of 19th Avenue will therefore have lanes closed on some section of it for a full year, through December 2026.

19th Avenue previously underwent a two-year construction project starting in 2020 that involved replacing water and sewer lines underneat the roadway.

Since the closure of the Great Highway, more motorists rely on 19th Avenue than before to travel north and south through the Sunset District — leading to drive times being slightly longer, according to a Chronicle study from June.

Caltrans is recommending that motorists use alternate route for the next year during rush hours, which are defined as 6 am to 10 and 3 pm to 7 pm on weekdays.

Repaving work will typically be active on 19th Avenue between 7 am and 3 pm on weekdays.