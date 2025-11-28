- A series of small earthquakes struck an area near Gilroy Friday morning. The largest was a 3.4 magnitude, and these followed a trio of quakes in the North Bay on Thanksgiving morning, east of Mercuryville on the Sonoma-Lake County border. [KTVU]
- Trump is using Wednesday's shooting of two National Guard members in DC as a reason for tightening immigration rules from "third world countries." The alleged shooter has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan who worked in a US paramilitary unit and came to the US under a Biden-era program for Afghans fleeing Taliban rule. [New York Times]
- Thieves target almost 50 cars in the parking lot of a Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca, in San Joaquin County, on Thnksgiving morning, for smash-and-grab burglaries. [Chronicle]
- GLIDE Memorial Church handed out thousands of meals on Thanksgiving Day, carving up 130 turkeys and 70 hams. [ABC 7]
- Macy's in SF's Union Square won't have an in-store Santa this holiday season for the first time in 80 years. [Chronicle]
- Tourists and locals were reportedly out shopping in Union Square Thanksgiving night, even if most of the city felt quiet. [NBC Bay Area]
- Actor Kevin Spacey has been hit with three more assault lawsuits from men in England. [NY Mag]