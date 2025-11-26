- There was a 4.0M earthquake this morning at 6:16 am centered near Gilroy. There were also several smaller aftershocks within a five-minute span. [KTVU]
- A 34-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in North Oakland Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of 63rd Street near San Pablo Avenue, and it reportedly stemmed from an argument between the victim and several other people. [Bay Area News Group]
- You can expect some lovely, mild, mostly sunny weather here in the Bay Area through Thanksgiving. [KRON4]
- Alphabet is closing in on a $4 trillion valuation following a Monday report that Meta is considering using Google's AI chips for its data centers. [Chronicle]
- An unnamed tech firm is reportedly considering the Bay Area, along with Denver and Raleigh, for a new in-office job hub for 174 employees after having a primarily remote workforce up until now. [SF Business Times]
- Starting January 1, foreign tourists will be charged $100 per person to enter Yosemite and 10 other popular national parks, under a new Trump administration policy. [Chronicle]
- A judge has dismissed the Georgia election interference case against President Trump, the the third criminal case against him that has disappeared since he was reelected. [New York Times]
Photo by Brett Wharton