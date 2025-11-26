Local:
- SF service providers overseeing supportive housing for the formerly homeless are worried that cuts and changes in HUD funding to the city will soon impact their tenants. The Trump administration recently announced that funding priorities would shift away from supportive housing to temporary and transitional housing and shelters. [SF Public Press]
- Here's more local reaction to the Little Caesar's that got approved in error in downtown Sebastopol, where they have a ban on formula retail, and people are pretty mad. [Press Democrat]
- The annual Great Dickens Christmas Fair opened last weekend at the Cow Palace, now in its 41st year, and Hoodline has a bunch of photos.
National:
- Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot today in DC, where President Trump still has the Guard acting as military police overseeing the city's streets. The apparently targeted shooting happened outside a metro station, and the shooter was immediately subdued; the two Guard members are reportedly in critical condition. [CNN / Washington Post]
- The Defense Department has responded to the shooting by saying it would deploy 500 more National Guard troops to DC. [New York Times]
- The death toll in a massive, multi-building highrise apartment fire earlier today in Hong Kong has risen to 44, and 270 people are reportedly missing. [New York Times]
Video:
- Here's a video from public television in 1978, in which Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear go behind the scenes at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [h/t: Laughing Squid]
Top image: Members of federal law enforcement agencies gather near the area of a shooting two blocks from the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. At least two members of the National Guard deployed in the nation's capital were shot. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)