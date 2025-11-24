- There were more equipment problems plaguing BART early Monday, with service on the Green Line between Berryessa and Daly City disrupted for an unspecified reason. Red Line service was also impacted due to an equipment problem near West Oakland Station. [KRON4]
- The SF Public Defender's Office has filed a formal complaint with Sheriff Paul Miyamoto over reports of illegal and intimidating strip searches of female inmates. 19 women say they were subjected to humiliating strip searches while deputies laughed and aimed weapons at them. [NBC Bay Area]
- Morgan Geyser, the 22-year-old woman who was tried for murdering her friend to please "Slender Man" in 2014 when they were both 12 years old, was arrested Sunday after apparently cutting off her ankle monitor. Geyser, along with a codefendent, were ultimately found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and remanded to psychiatric facilities, and she disappeared over the weekend from the group home in Wisconsin where she was living. [ABC 7]
- At a rally at the Port of Oakland on Saturday, labor leaders gathered to protest Trump's tariffs and how they're impacting working class Americans. [ABC 7]
- Phew! Marjorie Taylor Greene has clarified that she is not intending to run for president in 2028. [CNN]
- Trump is planning to unveil some sort of proposal today that addresses rising healthcare premiums after the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies. [CNN]
- The 49ers face the Panthers tonight in a Monday Night Football matchup with playoff implications. [ABC 7]
Photo by Derek Zhang